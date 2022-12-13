Cannabis Strategic Ventures (OTCMKTS:NUGS) Short Interest Update

Cannabis Strategic Ventures (OTCMKTS:NUGS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.5% from the November 15th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 508,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Cannabis Strategic Ventures Stock Up 11.5 %
OTCMKTS NUGS traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.01. 239,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,319,048. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01. Cannabis Strategic Ventures has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.05.
About Cannabis Strategic Ventures
