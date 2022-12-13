Cannabis Strategic Ventures (OTCMKTS:NUGS) Short Interest Update

Cannabis Strategic Ventures (OTCMKTS:NUGS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 99.5% from the November 15th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 508,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Cannabis Strategic Ventures Stock Up 11.5 %

OTCMKTS NUGS traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.01. 239,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,319,048. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.01. Cannabis Strategic Ventures has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.05.

About Cannabis Strategic Ventures

Cannabis Strategic Ventures engages in the cultivation of marijuana products in the United States. It incubates, develops, and partners within the cannabis and ancillary sectors. The company is based in Los Angeles, California.

