Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Trading Down 5.3%

Shares of Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) were down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.32 and last traded at $1.34. Approximately 177,323 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 13,752,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CANO shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Cano Health in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of Cano Health in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Cano Health to $4.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Cowen cut shares of Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

Get Cano Health alerts:

Cano Health Trading Down 7.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $647.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of -0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Cano Health Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CANO. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in Cano Health by 34.5% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 30,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 7,743 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Cano Health by 13.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 37,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,576 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Cano Health by 11.2% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 426,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 42,900 shares during the last quarter. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cano Health in the first quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in Cano Health by 1,301.0% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 180,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 168,003 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.19% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cano Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cano Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.