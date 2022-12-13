Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) Trading Down 5.3%

Shares of Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) were down 5.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.32 and last traded at $1.34. Approximately 177,323 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 13,752,357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.41.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CANO shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Cano Health in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $1.50 target price on shares of Cano Health in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Cano Health to $4.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Cowen cut shares of Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Cano Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.
Cano Health Trading Down 7.1 %
The stock has a market cap of $647.77 million, a P/E ratio of -3.71 and a beta of -0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64.
Cano Health Company Profile
Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.
