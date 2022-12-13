Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Acquires 14,340 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,533 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,340 shares during the period. PayPal accounts for approximately 2.3% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $17,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,427,651 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,920,558,000 after purchasing an additional 349,411 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 78,254,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,050,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,266,699 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Comprehensive Financial Management LLC now owns 32,006,618 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,701,565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,018,310 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of PayPal by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 13,155,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,521,399,000 after purchasing an additional 162,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,911,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,493,236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,438,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PYPL. UBS Group lifted their price target on PayPal to $125.00 in a research report on Monday. Daiwa Capital Markets raised PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com raised PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on PayPal from $137.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.47.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PYPL traded up $1.37 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.17. 378,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,120,917. The company has a market cap of $85.70 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $196.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $82.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

