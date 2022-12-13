Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Has $1.29 Million Stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $842,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $241,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 14.6% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,787,000.

Shares of FLOT stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $50.23. The company had a trading volume of 862,515 shares. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a one year low of $50.76 and a one year high of $51.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.21 and its 200 day moving average is $50.21.

