Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Has $16.89 Million Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lifted its holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 76,179 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. ANSYS comprises approximately 2.3% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. owned about 0.09% of ANSYS worth $16,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ANSS. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its position in shares of ANSYS by 9,241.9% in the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,302,209 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,621,000 after buying an additional 2,277,565 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 13.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,661,643 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,751,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009,148 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 22.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,857,563 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $683,787,000 after acquiring an additional 517,220 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 175.5% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 701,248 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,802,000 after acquiring an additional 446,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 371.6% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 491,364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $156,082,000 after acquiring an additional 387,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANSS traded up $14.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $259.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 431,958. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.85, a PEG ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $230.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $245.06. ANSYS, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $194.23 and a fifty-two week high of $413.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38.

ANSYS ( NASDAQ:ANSS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.17. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 23.13%. The business had revenue of $472.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.78 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ANSS shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on ANSYS from $260.00 to $248.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on ANSYS in a report on Friday, September 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on ANSYS from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on ANSYS from $243.00 to $233.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $264.82.

In related news, SVP Shane Emswiler sold 436 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.59, for a total transaction of $101,845.24. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,206,953.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. It offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its multiphysics engineering simulation technologies are built and enables engineers to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, electronics, and optical elements in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; power analysis and optimization software suite that manages the power budget, power delivery integrity, and power-induced noise in an electronic design; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

