Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Has $17.84 Million Stock Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lessened its holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,247 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. ServiceNow makes up 2.4% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $17,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 134 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 382 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 550 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total transaction of $2,544,036.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,257,628. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.46, for a total transaction of $2,544,036.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,257,628. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.56, for a total transaction of $200,071.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,327 shares in the company, valued at $555,429.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,520 shares of company stock valued at $10,156,275. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ServiceNow stock traded up $17.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $418.97. 40,964 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,235,607. The stock has a market cap of $84.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 405.70, a PEG ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $391.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $433.34. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.00 and a 12 month high of $667.64.

Several brokerages recently commented on NOW. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $525.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $510.00 to $520.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Monday, October 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $516.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.26.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

