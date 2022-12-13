Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Has $7.63 Million Stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. trimmed its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,976 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 5,169 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Illumina were worth $7,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ILMN. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 72.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 147 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the first quarter valued at $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Illumina by 100.0% in the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 200 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina in the second quarter valued at $37,000. 86.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen increased their price objective on Illumina from $327.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded Illumina from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Illumina from $340.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. OTR Global lowered Illumina to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on Illumina to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.82.

NASDAQ ILMN traded up $5.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $213.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 978,924. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.45 and a twelve month high of $428.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $217.55 and a 200 day moving average of $209.20.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The life sciences company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 4.36% and a negative net margin of 88.40%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.63, for a total value of $106,315.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,327,016.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,500 shares of company stock worth $326,435. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

