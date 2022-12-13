Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Has $9.94 Million Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,980 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. owned about 0.08% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $9,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $886,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $310,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Williams Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $9,896,000.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.83. The stock had a trading volume of 195,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666,589. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $112.26 and a 12 month high of $129.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.00.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

