Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Has $9.94 Million Holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. grew its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,980 shares during the period. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. owned about 0.08% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $9,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $886,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $310,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $252,000. Finally, Williams Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $9,896,000.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:IEI traded up $0.97 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $116.83. The stock had a trading volume of 195,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,666,589. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $112.26 and a 12 month high of $129.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.00.
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile
iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEI)
- Institutional Selling Is No Headwind For Nike
- Mullen Automotive Shifts Into Higher Gear
- Why the Cracker Barrel Selloff Looks Overcooked
- It’s Still Too Soon to Shop for Kohl’s Stock
- Coinbase Global Stock is a Falling Meat Cleaver
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.