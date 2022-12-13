Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lifted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 428 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 56.4% in the third quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 2,416 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at about $526,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Inscription Capital LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 21.6% in the second quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 428 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundamentun LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 0.9% in the second quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 0.2 %

Costco Wholesale stock traded up $0.92 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $488.60. The company had a trading volume of 31,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,348,258. The stock has a market cap of $216.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.86, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.72. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $406.51 and a 1 year high of $612.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $496.42 and a 200 day moving average of $501.84.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.90 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.21%.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total transaction of $942,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares in the company, valued at $13,812,296.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total transaction of $483,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,593 shares in the company, valued at $5,606,142.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $471.12, for a total value of $942,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,812,296.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,500 shares of company stock worth $3,134,235. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a research report on Friday. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $557.70.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.