Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. decreased its position in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Roper Technologies makes up approximately 2.6% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $19,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Roper Technologies by 4.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,028,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,747,063,000 after purchasing an additional 462,988 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,740,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,127,304,000 after purchasing an additional 57,473 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Roper Technologies by 8.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,537,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,001,240,000 after purchasing an additional 199,368 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in Roper Technologies by 21.3% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,397,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,950,000 after purchasing an additional 245,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 51.3% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,395,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $659,009,000 after buying an additional 473,168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies Stock Up 1.5 %

Roper Technologies stock traded up $6.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $446.69. 3,563 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 385,298. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $408.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $406.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $47.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.08. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $356.21 and a one year high of $494.32.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 50.95%. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.91 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6825 per share. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 9.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roper Technologies

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $390.00 per share, with a total value of $390,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,099,510. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.33.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

