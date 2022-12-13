Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Sells 1,482 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. cut its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 349,974 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 1,482 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up approximately 3.0% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $21,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 24,471 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 20,234 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,972 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,903,000 after purchasing an additional 10,917 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 57.9% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,942 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 5,843 shares during the last quarter. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TJX traded up $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.82. 74,326 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,418,421. The firm has a market cap of $91.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $72.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.69 and a fifty-two week high of $81.17.

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.27 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 62.97%. Analysts predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 8th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.11%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $60.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total value of $1,294,433.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 209,390 shares in the company, valued at $16,707,228.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.86, for a total value of $252,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,531 shares in the company, valued at $2,092,234.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 16,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.79, for a total transaction of $1,294,433.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 209,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,707,228.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 30,231 shares of company stock worth $2,405,249 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

