Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Sells 17,440 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 208,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,440 shares during the quarter. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 2.3% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $16,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,169.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 4,514,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,764,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315,670 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 776.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,442,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049,952 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,056.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,049,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908,258 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 246.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,052,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,817,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883,806 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,647,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862,384 shares during the period.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.57. 78,480 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,996,726. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $80.56 and a 1-year high of $85.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.94.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

