Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Sells 255 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lessened its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 52,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Roper Technologies accounts for about 2.6% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $19,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 3.8% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 5.1% during the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dash Acquisitions Inc. boosted its holdings in Roper Technologies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Dash Acquisitions Inc. now owns 4,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $390.00 per share, with a total value of $390,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,409 shares in the company, valued at $18,099,510. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

Several research analysts recently commented on ROP shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.33.

Shares of ROP traded up $6.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $446.69. The company had a trading volume of 3,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,298. The firm has a market cap of $47.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $408.31 and a 200-day moving average of $406.73. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $356.21 and a 12 month high of $494.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 50.95% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.6825 per share. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 6th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.11%.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Further Reading

