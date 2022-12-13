Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Sells 4,000 Shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FLOT. Astor Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 98.8% in the 1st quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Triumph Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 688.6% during the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 30,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.23. 862,515 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.21.

