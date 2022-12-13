Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Sells 56 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. reduced its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,828 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Tyler Technologies accounts for approximately 2.7% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. owned about 0.14% of Tyler Technologies worth $20,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,603,034 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,047,844,000 after acquiring an additional 66,211 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,278,185 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,903,323,000 after buying an additional 35,064 shares in the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 26,110.5% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,336,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,028,000 after buying an additional 2,327,754 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 15.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 762,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,347,000 after purchasing an additional 101,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Tyler Technologies by 13.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 618,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,666,000 after acquiring an additional 74,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

In other news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.73, for a total transaction of $804,325.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 24,150 shares in the company, valued at $7,769,779.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.49, for a total value of $137,396.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,287 shares in the company, valued at $442,071.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.73, for a total value of $804,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 24,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,769,779.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TYL. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $500.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $322.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $365.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $585.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $441.08.

Shares of TYL traded up $15.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $341.16. 3,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 305,728. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $327.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $349.54. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $281.11 and a twelve month high of $544.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.41 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.19. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $473.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $466.54 million. Analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

