Capital Investment Services of America Inc. Takes Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 42,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,097,000. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. owned 0.08% of Zebra Technologies as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,689,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,353,794,000 after acquiring an additional 387,318 shares during the period. Connectus Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Zebra Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,907,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Zebra Technologies by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 319,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,917,000 after acquiring an additional 119,938 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 61.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 307,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,369,000 after buying an additional 117,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Zebra Technologies by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,495,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $439,482,000 after buying an additional 116,907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Zebra Technologies Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of Zebra Technologies stock traded up $6.10 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $264.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,648. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $224.87 and a 52-week high of $614.03. The company has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $260.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $292.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Zebra Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZBRA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by ($0.55). Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.73 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on ZBRA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of Zebra Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $330.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $450.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $379.14.

About Zebra Technologies

(Get Rating)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.