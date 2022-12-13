Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Acquires 540 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,099 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF were worth $601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 270,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,403,000 after buying an additional 48,758 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 6,798.2% during the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 217,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,676,000 after buying an additional 214,348 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 129,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,212,000 after buying an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 192.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 75,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,428,000 after buying an additional 49,494 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 218.6% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 70,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,285,000 after buying an additional 48,568 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

XLG traded up $3.86 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $290.24. 26,426 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,855. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $283.25 and a 200 day moving average of $293.84. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 12-month low of $260.46 and a 12-month high of $374.77.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

