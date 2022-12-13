Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Acquires New Position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 72,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $966,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC owned 0.47% of First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sutton Place Investors LLC raised its stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Sutton Place Investors LLC now owns 17,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 20.6% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 13,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 27.3% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF by 30.3% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 15,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515 shares during the period.

Get First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FTRI traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.01. 306,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,808. First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF has a 52-week low of $11.78 and a 52-week high of $17.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.61.

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.447 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.76%. This is a positive change from First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28.

(Get Rating)

First Trust ISE Global Copper Index Fund is an exchange traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Global Copper Index. The ISE Global Copper Index is designed to provide the investors interested in tracking public companies, which are active in the copper mining industry based on analysis of revenue derived from the sale of copper.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Indxx Global Natural Resources Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.