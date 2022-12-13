Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Acquires New Stake in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $674,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 5.4% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 12.4% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 97.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 193,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,206,000 after purchasing an additional 95,333 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 13.6% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,346,000 after purchasing an additional 6,441 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 42,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,274,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VDE traded up $3.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.36. 16,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,301,629. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $122.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.53. Vanguard Energy ETF has a one year low of $72.20 and a one year high of $132.63.

Vanguard Energy ETF Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

