Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Acquires Shares of 46,647 abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 46,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC owned approximately 0.13% of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF during the 1st quarter worth $87,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its holdings in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 11,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $565,000.

Get abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF alerts:

abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF Price Performance

Shares of abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.81. 1 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,705. abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF has a 1-year low of $22.24 and a 1-year high of $31.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.51.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF (NYSEARCA:BCI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for abrdn Bloomberg All Commodity Strategy K-1 Free ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.