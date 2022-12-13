Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Buys New Shares in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEMM)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEMM – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 108,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,984,000. SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF makes up about 1.1% of Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC owned approximately 9.72% of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $291,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 1,721.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 209.8% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after buying an additional 27,414 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the period.

SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF Stock Performance

QEMM traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $55.30. 1,108 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,248. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.95. SPDR MSCI Emerging Markets StrategicFactors ETF has a 1-year low of $49.61 and a 1-year high of $69.40.

