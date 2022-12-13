Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Has $1.66 Million Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,567 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,371 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 516,194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,992,000 after acquiring an additional 32,600 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $5,151,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $4,808,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EFA traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $68.66. The company had a trading volume of 364,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,982,002. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.69. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.61 and a twelve month high of $80.04.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading

