Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Has $887,000 Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,979 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,475 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SFI Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 30,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,425,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 10.8% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYG traded up $2.93 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $165.28. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,687. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 52 week low of $137.46 and a 52 week high of $204.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.19.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.