Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Invests $632,000 in United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund LP (NYSEARCA:UNG – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 5,525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $632,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UNG. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United States Natural Gas Fund in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $190,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $193,000. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in United States Natural Gas Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $215,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in United States Natural Gas Fund by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period.

Get United States Natural Gas Fund alerts:

United States Natural Gas Fund Trading Up 8.0 %

NYSEARCA UNG traded up $1.59 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.50. 178,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,702,242. United States Natural Gas Fund LP has a 52-week low of $11.69 and a 52-week high of $34.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.71.

About United States Natural Gas Fund

United States Natural Gas Fund, LP is a limited partnership. The Company is a commodity pool that issues limited partnership interests (shares) traded on the NYSE Arca, Inc (the NYSE Arca). The investment objective of the Company is for the daily changes in percentage terms of its shares’ per share net asset value (NAV) to reflect the daily changes in percentage terms of the spot price of natural gas delivered at the Henry Hub, Louisiana, as measured by the daily changes in the price of the futures contracts on natural gas traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX) that is the near month contract to expire, except when the near month contract is within two weeks of expiration, in which case it will be measured by the futures contract that is the next month contract to expire (the Benchmark Futures Contract), less its expenses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for United States Natural Gas Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United States Natural Gas Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.