Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Makes New Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $771,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 28,420.6% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 7,686,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $536,811,000 after acquiring an additional 7,659,350 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 674.9% during the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 7,058,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $492,959,000 after acquiring an additional 6,147,478 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 410.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,060,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $816,596,000 after acquiring an additional 5,678,823 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 72.8% during the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,911,679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,493,236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,438,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 122.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,230,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $720,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,424,122 shares in the last quarter. 70.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on PayPal from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on PayPal from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Truist Financial cut their target price on PayPal from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. DA Davidson cut their target price on PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on PayPal from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.47.

NASDAQ PYPL traded up $2.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,120,917. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.01 billion, a PE ratio of 37.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.57 and a 200 day moving average of $84.63. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $196.10.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. Analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

