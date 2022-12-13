Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Sells 202 Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLO – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC’s holdings in iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SPC Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $178,309,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 26.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,283,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,506,000 after buying an additional 677,190 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,121.0% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,634,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,363,000 after buying an additional 1,500,345 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 134.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,357,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,437,000 after buying an additional 778,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,614.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,295,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,278,000 after buying an additional 1,219,656 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $50.45. The stock had a trading volume of 203 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,856. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.43. iShares Treasury Floating Rate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $50.54.

