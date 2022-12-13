Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Takes $1.08 Million Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 127,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,937,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 4,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $13,493,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI traded up $5.08 on Tuesday, hitting $204.61. 32,136 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,503,750. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.32. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

