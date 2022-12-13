Capital Wealth Alliance LLC Takes Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 119,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,017,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Exelon by 10.8% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 972,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,056,000 after acquiring an additional 95,069 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Exelon by 1.7% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 49,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Exelon in the second quarter valued at $204,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Exelon by 1.3% in the second quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 780,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,367,000 after acquiring an additional 10,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in shares of Exelon by 11.5% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,139,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,248,000 after purchasing an additional 324,138 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Exelon alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on EXC shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Exelon from $49.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Exelon from $51.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Exelon from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Exelon in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Exelon in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exelon has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.00.

Exelon Trading Up 2.2 %

Exelon stock traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.44. The stock had a trading volume of 27,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,877,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $43.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.63. Exelon Co. has a 12 month low of $35.19 and a 12 month high of $50.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.69.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 10.12% and a net margin of 8.85%. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was down 45.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.3375 dividend. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Exelon Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Exelon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exelon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.