Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 10,000 Shares of Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA)

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA – Get Rating) by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Finance Of America Companies were worth $39,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Finance Of America Companies in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Finance Of America Companies by 101.1% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 9,137 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Finance Of America Companies in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Finance Of America Companies by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 29,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 7,573 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Finance Of America Companies by 229.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 48,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 34,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.06% of the company’s stock.

FOA opened at $1.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.62. Finance Of America Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.20 and a 1 year high of $4.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.75.

Several brokerages have commented on FOA. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Finance Of America Companies from $2.50 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. Raymond James cut Finance Of America Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $4.50 to $2.50 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Finance Of America Companies from $1.75 to $1.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Finance Of America Companies from $4.00 to $3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st.

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company operates through: Mortgage Originations, Reverse Originations, Commercial Originations, Lender Services, and Portfolio Management segments. It provides residential mortgage loans to the government sponsored entities; government-insured agricultural lending solutions to farmers; product development, loan securitization, loan sales, risk management, asset management, and servicing oversight services to enterprise and third-party funds; and ancillary business services, title agency and title insurance services, mortgage servicing rights valuation and trade brokerage, transactional fulfillment services, mortgage loan third party review or due diligence services, and appraisal and capital management services to residential mortgage, student lending, and commercial lending industry customers.

