Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. Has $20.07 Million Holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 113.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 831,352 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 442,320 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $20,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFAI. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 57.2% in the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 2,427,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,592,000 after purchasing an additional 882,723 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,232,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,708,000 after purchasing an additional 64,576 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 13.5% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,105,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,681,000 after purchasing an additional 131,091 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 61.9% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 864,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,873,000 after purchasing an additional 330,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 847,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,451,000 after purchasing an additional 7,019 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAI opened at $25.51 on Tuesday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $21.05 and a 1 year high of $30.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.19.

