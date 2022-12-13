Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. Has $36.78 Million Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 509.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 361,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302,437 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises 3.1% of Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $36,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 81,701,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,256,434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944,731 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,428,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,635,943,000 after purchasing an additional 4,536,340 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,505,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,118,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,634 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,300,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,887,833,000 after purchasing an additional 412,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 15,369,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,646,049,000 after purchasing an additional 573,609 shares in the last quarter. 82.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $98.81 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.47. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $93.20 and a one year high of $114.71.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

