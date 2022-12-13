Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,938 shares during the period. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust comprises about 0.6% of Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $6,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 221.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 450,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $186,151,000 after purchasing an additional 310,237 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,090,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 124.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 300,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $124,553,000 after buying an additional 166,786 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,213,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,085,710,000 after buying an additional 65,201 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 154.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 102,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,222,000 after acquiring an additional 62,100 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

MDY stock opened at $456.03 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $398.11 and a 52-week high of $524.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $442.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $440.39.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.