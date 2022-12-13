Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. Takes $561,000 Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,274 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $561,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 176.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,579,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,507,949,000 after acquiring an additional 15,041,149 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 264.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,785,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,253,504,000 after acquiring an additional 8,547,343 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 140.1% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,266,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $666,489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,656,422 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 185.8% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,637,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 183.3% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,170,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,872,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404,468 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of MUB opened at $106.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $103.84 and a 200 day moving average of $105.45. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $101.35 and a twelve month high of $116.59.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

