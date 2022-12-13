Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. Takes $82,000 Position in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO)

Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in NeoGenomics during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Security Benefit Life Insurance Co. KS purchased a new position in NeoGenomics during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 17.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,780 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in NeoGenomics by 450.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in NeoGenomics during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.75% of the company’s stock.

NEO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their target price on NeoGenomics to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Benchmark cut NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on NeoGenomics from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NeoGenomics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NEO opened at $12.01 on Tuesday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $35.40. The company has a quick ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.33.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

