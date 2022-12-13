CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Now Covered by Analysts at Citigroup

Research analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on CarGurus to $11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on CarGurus from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Raymond James dropped their target price on CarGurus from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on CarGurus from $26.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on CarGurus from $35.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.59.

CARG stock opened at $13.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.53. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.27, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.59. CarGurus has a fifty-two week low of $9.14 and a fifty-two week high of $50.03.

CarGurus ( NASDAQ:CARG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.23. CarGurus had a return on equity of 20.56% and a net margin of 3.76%. The company had revenue of $426.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.18 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CarGurus will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CARG. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in CarGurus during the second quarter worth $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in CarGurus by 23.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in CarGurus by 23.4% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CarGurus in the first quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its holdings in CarGurus by 17.6% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

