Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENEU) Short Interest Update

Cartesian Growth Co. II (NASDAQ:RENEU – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 55.0% from the November 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Cartesian Growth Co. II Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RENEU traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $10.28. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,932. Cartesian Growth Co. II has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $10.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.16 and its 200-day moving average is $10.07.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cartesian Growth Co. II

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RENEU. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,985,000. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,020,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC acquired a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,012,000. Bulldog Investors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,561,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cartesian Growth Co. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,509,000.

Cartesian Growth Co. II Company Profile

Cartesian Growth Corporation II focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

