CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD) Short Interest Down 57.2% in November

CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 788,000 shares, a decrease of 57.2% from the November 15th total of 1,841,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,750,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CBD of Denver Stock Performance

Shares of CBDD stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.00. 18,372,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,450,027. CBD of Denver has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.

Get CBD of Denver alerts:

CBD of Denver Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

CBD of Denver Inc engages in developing and commercializing cannabidiol (CBD) products. It is involved in the research, development, and distribution of premium hemp extract products. The company was formerly known as Verde Media Group, Inc and changed its name to CBD of Denver Inc in 2018. CBD of Denver Inc is based in Centennial, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for CBD of Denver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBD of Denver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.