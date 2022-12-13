CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD) Short Interest Down 57.2% in November

CBD of Denver Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 788,000 shares, a decrease of 57.2% from the November 15th total of 1,841,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,750,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
CBD of Denver Stock Performance
Shares of CBDD stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.00. 18,372,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,450,027. CBD of Denver has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.01.
CBD of Denver Company Profile
