Celo Dollar Price Down 0.3% This Week (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 13th. One Celo Dollar token can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005556 BTC on exchanges. Celo Dollar has a total market cap of $43.53 million and approximately $698,034.75 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Celo Dollar has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Celo Dollar Token Profile

Celo Dollar’s launch date was June 28th, 2020. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,738,913 tokens. Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “cUSD (Celo Dollars) are a stable asset that follows the US Dollar. With cUSD, users can share money faster, cheaper, and more easily on their mobile phones.The official Celo Dollar ticker is “CUSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celo Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celo Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

