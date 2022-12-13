Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) to Issue — Dividend of $0.08

Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) declared a — dividend on Tuesday, November 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0836 per share by the oil and gas company on Friday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th.

Cenovus Energy has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 23.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Cenovus Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 11.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Cenovus Energy to earn $2.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.9%.

NYSE CVE opened at $17.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.02. The company has a market capitalization of $34.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 2.30. Cenovus Energy has a 12 month low of $10.72 and a 12 month high of $24.91.

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Rating ) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $13.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.41 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 26.94% and a net margin of 7.66%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cenovus Energy will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVE. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,871,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $331,500,000 after purchasing an additional 8,098,474 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,481,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $474,791,000 after purchasing an additional 6,570,038 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 959.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,784,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $42,853,000 after purchasing an additional 2,521,360 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $23,240,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cenovus Energy by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,031,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,897,000 after purchasing an additional 978,400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

CVE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$34.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada, the United States, and the Asia Pacific region. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, U.S. Manufacturing, and Retail segments.

