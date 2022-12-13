Centene (NYSE:CNC) Stock Price Down 2%

Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) dropped 2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $85.06 and last traded at $85.15. Approximately 11,578 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 3,087,708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CNC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Centene from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America lowered Centene from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lowered their price objective on Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Centene currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.42.

Centene Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $47.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centene

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $35.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.45 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 1.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNC. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Centene by 1.4% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Centene by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 25,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its position in shares of Centene by 4.9% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC boosted its position in Centene by 0.4% in the first quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 32,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Centene by 3.9% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

See Also

