Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 126 ($1.55).
CNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Centrica from GBX 140 ($1.72) to GBX 130 ($1.59) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.35) price target on shares of Centrica in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 144 ($1.77) price target on shares of Centrica in a research report on Friday, November 11th.
Insider Activity at Centrica
In other Centrica news, insider Amber Rudd purchased 2,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 96 ($1.18) per share, for a total transaction of £1,960.32 ($2,405.01). Over the last three months, insiders purchased 7,532 shares of company stock worth $597,998.
About Centrica
Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.
