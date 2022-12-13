Centrica plc (LON:CNA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Centrica plc (LON:CNA – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 126 ($1.55).

CNA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Centrica from GBX 140 ($1.72) to GBX 130 ($1.59) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.35) price target on shares of Centrica in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 144 ($1.77) price target on shares of Centrica in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Get Centrica alerts:

Insider Activity at Centrica

In other Centrica news, insider Amber Rudd purchased 2,042 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 96 ($1.18) per share, for a total transaction of £1,960.32 ($2,405.01). Over the last three months, insiders purchased 7,532 shares of company stock worth $597,998.

Centrica Trading Down 1.2 %

About Centrica

CNA opened at GBX 91.10 ($1.12) on Tuesday. Centrica has a 52 week low of GBX 65.02 ($0.80) and a 52 week high of GBX 97.08 ($1.19). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 81.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 81.58. The firm has a market cap of £5.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 922.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.45.

(Get Rating)

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Centrica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centrica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.