C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI) Plans $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share by the financial services provider on Sunday, January 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.

C&F Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Shares of CFFI stock opened at $61.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $212.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.28. C&F Financial has a 52-week low of $43.10 and a 52-week high of $62.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.27.

In related news, Chairman Larry G. Dillon sold 4,000 shares of C&F Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total value of $226,720.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 36,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,062,131.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Chairman Larry G. Dillon sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.68, for a total transaction of $226,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 36,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,062,131.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Larry G. Dillon sold 648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.79, for a total value of $35,503.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 34,632 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,487.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,398 shares of company stock worth $303,349. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in C&F Financial by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 14,448 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in C&F Financial by 13.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 75,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 9,203 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in C&F Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in C&F Financial by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 20,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in C&F Financial by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the period. 28.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on C&F Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's Retail Banking offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.

