C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI) Plans $0.42 Quarterly Dividend

C&F Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CFFI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 16th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.42 per share by the financial services provider on Sunday, January 1st. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th.
C&F Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 3.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
C&F Financial Trading Up 1.0 %
Shares of CFFI stock opened at $61.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $212.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.28. C&F Financial has a 52-week low of $43.10 and a 52-week high of $62.31. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.27.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of C&F Financial
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in C&F Financial by 102.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after acquiring an additional 14,448 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in C&F Financial by 13.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 75,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after acquiring an additional 9,203 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in C&F Financial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in C&F Financial by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 20,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in C&F Financial by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 39,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 2,576 shares during the period. 28.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on C&F Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.
C&F Financial Company Profile
C&F Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Citizens and Farmers Bank that provides banking services to individuals and businesses. The company's Retail Banking offers various banking services, including checking and savings deposit accounts, as well as business, real estate, development, mortgage, home equity, and installment loans.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on C&F Financial (CFFI)
- Why the Cracker Barrel Selloff Looks Overcooked
- Coinbase Global Stock is a Falling Meat Cleaver
- It’s Still Too Soon to Shop for Kohl’s Stock
- Three Small-Cap Biotech Stocks to Consider Now
- What To Expect From The Q4 Earnings Reporting Season
Receive News & Ratings for C&F Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C&F Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.