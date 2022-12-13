CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Bought by Symmetry Partners LLC

Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,485 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,574 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 555.1% in the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 48.3% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 341 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 2,600.0% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 405 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of CF Industries by 540.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 455 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 45.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 459 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CF has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $108.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CF Industries from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CF Industries from $117.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of CF Industries from $117.00 to $113.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CF Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.23.

CF Industries Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of CF traded up $1.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.73. 19,288 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,356,378. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.15 and a twelve month high of $119.60. The stock has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by ($0.64). CF Industries had a net margin of 28.70% and a return on equity of 50.92%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 16.76 earnings per share for the current year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.50%.

CF Industries Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

