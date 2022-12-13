CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY) Short Interest Down 76.7% in November

CGG (OTCMKTS:CGGYY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a drop of 76.7% from the November 15th total of 20,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Societe Generale cut CGG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

CGG Stock Up 5.1 %

CGGYY stock traded up $0.03 on Monday, reaching $0.67. 856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,953. CGG has a one year low of $0.62 and a one year high of $1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $478.59 million, a P/E ratio of -13.45 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.83.

About CGG

CGG provides data, products, services, and solutions in Earth science, data science, sensing, and monitoring in North America, the Central and South Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir; and Equipment. The Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir segment develops and licenses multi-client seismic surveys; processes seismic data; and sells seismic data processing software under the Geovation brand.

