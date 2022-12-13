CGI (NYSE:GIB) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Rating) (TSE:GIB.A) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Desjardins raised their price objective on CGI from C$126.00 to C$130.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Societe Generale lowered shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$135.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CGI from C$130.00 to C$134.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.05.

Shares of GIB traded up $1.88 on Monday, reaching $86.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,051 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,316. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.76 billion, a PE ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. CGI has a twelve month low of $72.23 and a twelve month high of $89.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $81.59 and a 200-day moving average of $81.28.

CGI ( NYSE:GIB Get Rating ) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. CGI had a return on equity of 21.14% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Equities analysts predict that CGI will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CGI during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in CGI by 650.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Tobam raised its stake in shares of CGI by 231.6% in the second quarter. Tobam now owns 640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CGI by 1,167.6% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CGI by 59.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. 48.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada; Western, Southern, Central, and Eastern Europe; Australia; Scandinavia; Finland, Poland, and Baltics; the United States; the United Kingdom; and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

