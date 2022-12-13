Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CKPT – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 317,400 shares, a drop of 90.1% from the November 15th total of 3,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 40,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,017,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,342,000 after buying an additional 41,489 shares during the period. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 66.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Jess S & Co. Inc. now owns 1,894,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after buying an additional 757,372 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $1,960,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics by 307.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 923,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 696,535 shares during the period. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Checkpoint Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $622,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Checkpoint Therapeutics alerts:

Checkpoint Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CKPT traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.59. The stock had a trading volume of 786 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,907. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.18. Checkpoint Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.68 and a 1-year high of $32.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.53.

About Checkpoint Therapeutics

Checkpoint Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CKPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.05. Checkpoint Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 53,252.24% and a negative return on equity of 508.89%. The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.07 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Checkpoint Therapeutics will post -6.22 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc, clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients with solid tumor cancers. The company's lead antibody product candidate is Cosibelimab, a fully-human monoclonal antibody of IgG1 subtype that directly binds to programmed death ligand-1 (PD-L1) and blocks the PD-L1 interaction with the programmed death receptor-1 and B7.1 receptors; and CK-302, a human agonistic antibody that is designed to bind to and trigger signaling in GITR expressing cells.

See Also

