Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG) Plans Dividend Increase – GBX 3.80 Per Share

Chemring Group PLC (LON:CHG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, December 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.80 ($0.05) per share on Friday, April 14th. This represents a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 23rd. This is a positive change from Chemring Group’s previous dividend of $1.90. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Chemring Group Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of CHG stock traded up GBX 3.50 ($0.04) on Tuesday, hitting GBX 305 ($3.74). The company had a trading volume of 1,300,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,032. The firm has a market cap of £864.87 million and a P/E ratio of 1,884.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 304.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 315.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.45. Chemring Group has a twelve month low of GBX 246.88 ($3.03) and a twelve month high of GBX 383.50 ($4.70).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.15) price target on shares of Chemring Group in a research note on Thursday, October 6th.

Chemring Group Company Profile

Chemring Group PLC supplies countermeasures, sensors, and energetic solutions to aerospace, defense, and security industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, Norway, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Sensors & Information and Countermeasures & Energetics.

