China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

China Yuchai International Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of CYD opened at $7.54 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.30. China Yuchai International has a fifty-two week low of $6.90 and a fifty-two week high of $15.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On China Yuchai International

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arnhold LLC raised its stake in China Yuchai International by 3.1% in the second quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 245,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after buying an additional 7,402 shares in the last quarter. Shah Capital Management lifted its position in China Yuchai International by 7.5% in the second quarter. Shah Capital Management now owns 3,805,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,563,000 after purchasing an additional 264,590 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in China Yuchai International in the second quarter valued at about $119,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 1,245.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,777 shares during the period. 19.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in engine manufacturing, and hospitality operations and property development business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Yuchai, HL Global Enterprises Limited (HLGE), and Corporate. The Yuchai segment conducts manufacturing and sale of diesel engines which are mainly distributed in the People’s Republic of China (PRC) market.

