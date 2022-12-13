Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY) Rating Increased to Neutral at Exane BNP Paribas

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (OTCMKTS:CHYHY – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from 415.00 to 460.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. DNB Markets lowered Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Chr. Hansen Holding A/S from 460.00 to 475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $486.25.

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S Stock Performance

CHYHY opened at $18.28 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.57 and a 200 day moving average of $15.39. Chr. Hansen Holding A/S has a 52-week low of $11.78 and a 52-week high of $21.40.

About Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

Chr. Hansen Holding A/S, a bioscience company, develops natural ingredient solutions for the food, nutritional, pharmaceutical, and agricultural industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Food Cultures & Enzymes, and Health & Nutrition segments.

