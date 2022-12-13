Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) PT Raised to $76.00

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Cowen from $71.00 to $76.00 in a report released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

CIEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Ciena in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Ciena from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. TheStreet cut Ciena from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. B. Riley increased their target price on Ciena from $64.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on Ciena from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $63.65.

Ciena Stock Performance

Shares of CIEN stock opened at $51.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 51.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Ciena has a 52-week low of $38.33 and a 52-week high of $78.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

Ciena ( NYSE:CIEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $971.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $847.83 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 4.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ciena will post 2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $146,461.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,627 shares in the company, valued at $16,814,026.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.35, for a total value of $146,461.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 406,627 shares in the company, valued at $16,814,026.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.25, for a total value of $86,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 220,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,536,279. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,208 shares of company stock worth $1,638,731. Company insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CIEN. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the first quarter worth $41,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 28.0% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,314 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 5.5% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,636 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Ciena by 7.6% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 366,400 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $22,215,000 after buying an additional 25,800 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ciena during the first quarter worth $443,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

Featured Articles

